Ice Age Trail-Lodi Valley Chapter Hike

Press release: Grab your coat and get out of the house! As part of Art on the Trail celebrate spring by joining us for a short walk under the next full moon, Tuesday evening, May 29, led by Lyn Duguid, bagpiper extraordinaire! Don't miss this one! Meet at the old Gibraltar Rock parking area on Hwy V at 7:00 pm. For directions visit: https://goo.gl/maps/RvNFo

​Wear appropriate clothing for the weather and sturdy shoes. It would be good to bring a light as the moon rises late and the return walk may be in the dark.This will be a short and family appropriate walk. Leashed ​dogs are welcome. Questions? call Bill at 843-3926 or email at billpatti@charter.net