RSVP for Ice Age Trail University

press release: Purple coneflowers sway with delight in the prairie wind. The staccato pop and snap of firecrackers and the heady scent of grilling food wafts through village parks and porch-side gatherings, signaling summer celebrations in full swing. You’re invited to celebrate the joy of empowerment and camaraderie at Ice Age Trail University, or IAT-U.

Private citizens coming together to create a public resource is an astonishingly complex undertaking. The momentous scale of developing and stewarding the Ice Age National Scenic Trail requires a shared vision for the Ice Age Trail and the skills and resources necessary to bring that vision to life. It isn’t easy, but it happens one volunteer, one steward, at a time. It happens during IAT-U.

IAT-U courses help foster the on-trail and off-trail skills necessary to advance the Ice Age Trail. New course offerings include Thinking Beyond the Blaze, Trail Layout & Design, Trail Maintenance & Stewardship.

Additional courses include Stonework, Tread 101, Rigging 101, First Aid/CPR and more. All participants receive free meals and (for those staying multiple days) a free place to pitch a tent.

Note: All sessions for both Chainsaw Safety courses are full.

As with all Mobile Skills Crew events, no experience is necessary and there's a role for volunteers of all ages and abilities. Training is provided by certified volunteer crew leaders and all participants get free meals and (for those working with us for multiple days) a free place to pitch a tent. The IATA provides food, tools, and campsites free to all who volunteer.

To help us plan this event with your needs in mind, please visit our online registration page and register by Monday, June 25.

Schedule

Your participation is welcome for any part of the event. Classes begin on Thursday, June 28 at 8:30 am and conclude at 2:30 pm on Sunday, July 1. Please register for the classes in which you intend to participate, or the regional trailbuilding project running concurrently.

Volunteers should report each day to Base Camp (Cross Plains Interpretive Site, 8075 Old Sauk Pass Road, Cross Plains, WI) for registration, coursework, and trailbuilding.

Watch for yellow “Ice Age Trail Event” signs as you arrive in the area.

Meals will be served here along with classroom instruction.

What to Bring

Note-taking materials for the classroom.

Dress for variable weather — even in June, extra layers for warmth is advised.

Bring sturdy hiking or work boots (no tennis shoes) and leather work gloves. A long-sleeve shirt and pants are recommended for trail work; mud boots, if you have them, may come in handy.

Bring a day pack, water bottles, sunscreen and a hat.

If camping, bring a headlamp, tent, sleeping gear and toiletries.

Bring a lawn chair; you’ll appreciate having it to relax around the fire in comfortable clothes at the end of the day.

Ticks will be numerous so bring your preferred insect and tick repellant.

Questions?

Please contact Brad Crary (262-370-2995) or the IATA office (800-227-0046).