Ice Age Trail Alliance Lodi Valley Chapter Hike
press release: Join the IATA Lodi Valley Chapter for a First Day Hike on Monday , January 1, at the traditional Ice Age Trail parking area at Gibraltar Rock on Hwy V. For directions visit: https://goo.gl/maps/Xh7
We will serve hot chocolate to toast in the New Year!
Watch for the yellow Ice Age Trail Event signs. Wear appropriate clothing for the weather and sturdy shoes. Well behaved, l eashed dogs are welcome. Due to possible slick conditions walking sticks are recommended. Questions? Call Bill at 843-3926.
