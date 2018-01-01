Ice Age Trail Alliance ​Lodi Valley Chapter Hike

press release: Join the IATA Lodi Valley Chapter for a First Day Hike on Monday , January 1, at the traditional Ice Age Trail parking area at Gibraltar Rock ​on Hwy V. ​ ​​For directions visit: https://goo.gl/maps/Xh7 rM

We will ​serve hot chocolate to toast in the ​N​ew ​Year!​

​

Watch for the yellow Ice Age Trail Event signs.​ ​ Wear appropriate clothing for the weather and sturdy shoes. ​Well behaved, l eashed dogs are welcome. Due to possible slick conditions walking sticks are recommended. Questions? Call Bill at 843-3926.