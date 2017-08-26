Ice Cream Social

Sassy Cow Creamery W4192 Bristol Rd. , Columbus, Wisconsin 53925

press release: Join Sassy Cow Creamery from 11 am-4 pm for pie and ice cream, root beer floats and many more ice cream treats!

• Take a tour of our new milking parlor

• Wagon rides

• Visit with Alice in Dairyland

• Learn more about how we make ice cream

• Pedal tractors

• Contests for the entire family!

Farm and creamery tours are free. Contact 608-837-7766 with questions.

Info
Sassy Cow Creamery W4192 Bristol Rd. , Columbus, Wisconsin 53925
Kids & Family
Food & Drink
608-837-7766
