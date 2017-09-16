press release: The Cap Times celebrates its 100th anniversary this year by presenting its inaugural two-day ideas festival on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus. Some two dozen individual sessions about politics, education, equity, the economy and culture will explore the central theme of how to “Reach a Better State.”

Attendees will get to hear and interact with big names, prominent authors, faculty stars and on-the-ground experts — a fascinating, fast-paced experience at UW's Discovery Building, Gordon Center and Union South.

The full program and schedule will be announced later in August, but confirmed speakers include Barry Alvarez, Tammy Baldwin, Martin Baron, Deb Carey, Kevin Conroy, Charles Franklin, Howard Fuller, Amy Klobuchar, Gloria Ladson-Billings, David Maraniss, Gwen Moore, John Nygren, Mark Pocan, Charlie Sykes and Tommy Thompson. For the most detailed and up-to-date schedule information, visit captimesideafest.com

Seats for all individual sessions will be given on a first-come, first-served basis

Registration centers will be located at the Discovery Building, 330 N. Orchard St., and will open 30 minutes before the first session of each day.

Ticket price provides admission for all sessions on both festival days — there are no one-day tickets.If you have problems with ticket purchases, email captimesideafest@gmail.com for assistance. All ticket sales are final. Refunds will NOT be issued for late arrivals, unattended events or no-shows. The festival will take place rain or shine.

Visit captimesideafest.com for detailed information about parking and transportation between the three festival sites. A shuttle will be available throughout both days between Gordon Center and the Discovery Building and Union South. Transportation services for those with disabilities will be available, but please send an email to captimesideafest@gmail.com to describe particular needs.