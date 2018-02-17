Identifying Pretty Things with Wings

press release: Using photographs taken in the greater Madison area, Edgar will help the audience learn how to identify birds, butterflies, dragonflies, and moths that you might expect to encounter in or near the Allen Centennial Garden.

Edgar is a professor in the Department of Botany at the University of Wisconsin. He has been an avid birder since boyhood. Like many birders, over the years his attention drifted to other pretty things with wings.

$10 general admission | Free for members