RSVP for Identifying Summer Prairie Flowers

press release: 7/7/18 Saturday, 10 a.m.–12 p.m.

UW-Madison Arboretum Class: Identifying Summer Prairie Flowers. Learn techniques for identifying native wildflowers. This is a field class, please wear sturdy shoes and come prepared for weather and insects. Instructor: Sylvia Marek, Arboretum naturalist. Fee: $20. Register by July 2. Meet at the Visitor Center. UW-Madison Arboretum Visitor Center, 1207 Seminole Hwy, Madison. (608) 263-7888.