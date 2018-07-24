press release: Identity theft can happen to anyone, but the more you know about identity theft, the less vulnerable you are to become a victim. Learn how you can protect yourself from identity theft on Tuesday, July 24, from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Verona Public Library. Michelle Reinen, from the Wisconsin Bureau of Consumer Protection, will discuss different types of identity theft, warning signs, and prevention tips.

This presentation is free and open to the public. To register, or for information, visit www.veronapubliclibrary.org, or call 608-845-7180.