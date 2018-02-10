Ifdakar, Coyote, Armchair Boogie, Undercover Organism, FlowPoetry

× Expand Nicholas M. Sadowski FlowPoetry is Adam Gregory Pergament.

press release: FlowPoetry (aka Adam Gregory Pergament of Madison) has been chosen by Summer Camp Music Festival 2018 to perform at their ‘Summer Camp On The Road’ Tour event taking place in Madison at The High Noon Saloon on Saturday February 10. This is the first time that poetry has been included at a Summer Camp affiliated event and is a benchmark in the over 15 years of work by the poet to open space for poetry within the national Jam scene. "FlowPoetry continues to astound! Prolific, multi-talented, and transformational. Beautifully crafted poetry…brilliant!", raves Sensible Reason (Brooklyn, New York). "FlowPoetry's verses find the right rhythm and pitch for every approach (and) he reads them with an ease that lets the music sing. … makes the relationship between words and music feel new again. Carves out a tribal, ambient, dreamy vibe.... ", declares Isthmus.

With over 1,100 shows across the USA with bands and as a solo poet, FlowPoetry is the originator of Jam Poetry. Straight up spoken word performance. One man one mic. These are socially conscious poems and stories woven together reflecting themes of the American music festival experience. FlowPoetry was voted by the city as one of Madison Magazine's Best Spoken Word/Poetry Performers in 2014, 2015, and 2016. He is a three-time finalist for Best Artist in the annual Madison Area Music Awards. "Courageous and organically fused…similar to that of Rage Against The Machine at times, honest and holds the mood of a Shaman performing cleansing rituals.", states Local Playlist (Milwaukee)". FlowPoetry is one of the most unique and riveting performers on the Midwestern musical and artistic landscape. On the cutting edge of the nationwide expansion of new forms of spoken word.... unique, theatrical and musical.", exclaims The DeKalb Chronicle (DeKalb).

FlowPoetry has appeared at over 70 Midwest and East Coast Music and Arts festivals including The Summer Set Music and Camping Festival (Somerset), Hookahville: The 25th Anniversary of Ekoostik Hookah (Pataskala, Ohio), Summerfest (Milwaukee), Tall Tree Lake Music Festival (Goreville, Illinois), The 50th Anniversary Furthur Bus National Tour, The Muddy River Jam Fest (Woodstown, New Jersey), The Overgrown Music & Arts Festival (Belmont, New York), The Michigan Peace Fest (Lacota, Michigan), The 40th Annual Midwest Harvest Fest (Madison), MoonDance Bluegrass Festival (Fremont), Jammin On The Wolf (Langlade), Willy Fest (College Corner, Ohio), and Shangri-La (Harmony Park, Minnesota). Venues he has performed at include theaters such as The Majestic Theatre, The Orpheum Theater, and The Wisconsin Union Theater in Madison, Overture Center For The Arts, Madison Museum of Contemporary Arts, Madison Children's Museum and too many music clubs, bars, coffee shops, farmer's markets and galleries from the Great Plains to the Atlantic Ocean to mention. He was the first poet to be featured as a member of The Homegrown Music Network's roster of artists. "...very chill yet gripping. On a mission to bridge the gap between poetry and music and does so.... ...some hip jive, Cat Daddy.", raves Gapers Block Presents: Transmission (Chicago)

In addition to his performances, FlowPoetry is featured prominently alongside, Ken and Zane Kesey, Alex Grey, Wavy Gravy, and Nahko and Medicine For The People in the forthcoming documentary "Going Furthur" which chronicles the 50th Anniversary cross country tour of Ken Kesey and The Merry Pranksters’ Furthur Bus. He has also published extensively on-line and in print. Highlights include an on-going series of poems in Sensible Reason On-Line Magazine (New York), Glide Magazine, The Spirit Lake Review, Ch'an Magazine, a 10-part poetry/video series on Sound & Silence Media (Detroit, MI) and having had his poetry featured city-wide on buses as part of the Madison (WI) Metro Poetry Project. He includes over 15 published recordings on his discography. "These are no frail photocopy-folk poems, but rather legends and tales drawn from a deep well of historical experience; stories that place the listener into the leather boots of the prospectors and drifters they depict. When you hear poetry created by an American ghost, it gets you to your bones.", writes Emmie Music Magazine (UW-Madison)

In previous incarnations, Adam played catcher for the Big 10 University of Minnesota Gopher baseball team, spent six years backpacking throughout Asia and India, earned a Master of Arts Degree in Languages and Cultures of Asia and studied for seven years in the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Buddhist Studies PhD program.

He has performed with such notables as Bernie Worrell (Funkadelic and The Talking Heads), Hanah Jon Taylor (Chicago’s Artists For The Advancement of Creative Music), Vincent Davis (Roscoe Mitchell Quartet), Clyde Stubblefield (James Brown's Original Funky Drummer), Wilie Waldman, and Chuck Garvey and Vinnie Amico of Moe. He has opened shows for The Steve Kimock Band, Particle, The Big Wu, Cornmeal, Buck 65, Claude Coleman, Jr of Ween, Greg Ginn of Black Flag, Glostik Willy, The Werks, Horseshoes And Handgrenades, Cosmic Railroad, and The Joe Marcinek Band. He has also appeared on festival billings with The Jerry Garcia Band, Leftover Salmon, Ekoostik Hookah, Bassnectar, Skrillex, and Chance The Rapper. “’Original only begins the discussion. Truly exotic and one-of-a-kind!”, declares Homegrown Music Network.