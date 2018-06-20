press release:

So You Want to Talk About Race with Ijeoma Oluo

Wednesday, June 20,

7 p.m.

Central Library, Madison Room (third floor)

Join Seattle-based writer, speaker and internet yeller Ijeoma Oluo for a free Wisconsin Book Festival talk about her book, So You Want to Talk About Race.

Oluo's book is designed to facilitate informed, positive dialog. She'lll talk about how to discuss solutions for today’s problems without getting caught in the past, how to address vast differences in racial perspective and experience, and other questions related to race.

Oluo's work on race, gender and social justice issues has been published in The Guardian, The Stranger, The Washington Post, ELLE magazine, NBC News and more.