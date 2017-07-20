Il Boom
UW Cinematheque 821 University Ave., UW Vilas Hall, Room 4070, Madison, Wisconsin
press release:
Italy | 1963 | DCP | 88 min. | Italian with English subtitles
Director: Vittorio De Sica
Cast: Alberto Sordi, Gianna Maria Canale, Elena Nicolai
Collaborators on neorealist classics like Umberto D and Bicycle Thieves, De Sica and screenwriter Cesare Zavattini joined forces again for this jet-black satire of Italy’s post-war economic “boom.” The great comic actor Sordi stars as a seriously in-debt schlub who contemplates an offer from a wealthy matron (Nicolai) that will make him wealthy in exchange for...shall we say, something very precious to him. Shown only a handful of times in the U.S., this beautiful new restoration provides a chance to see one of De Sica’s best movies from his commedia all’Italiana period.
SUMMER SELECTIONS: For your summer viewing pleasure, the Cinematheque programming team has carefully curated this selection of international film classics and rediscovered gems, plus a restored Marx Bros. masterpiece and the first local area screening of a great new documentary.
All Cinematheque screenings are free and open to the public.
Info
UW Cinematheque 821 University Ave., UW Vilas Hall, Room 4070, Madison, Wisconsin View Map
please enable javascript to view