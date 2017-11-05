Ilana Glazer & Phoebe Robinson

"YQY COMEDY TOUR"

This is a General Admission - All Seated Show

8 Ticket Limit on all orders.

Tickets: $38.50 Main Floor Advance

$28.50 Balcony Advance

$110.00 VIP Tickets - VIP tickets include early entry, preferred Gold Circle seating, and post-show Artist Meet & Greet. VIP tickets available online and by phone only.

press release: Surprise! Besties from another pair of testes Ilana Glazer (Comedy Central's Broad City) and Phoebe Robinson (WNYC's 2 Dope Queens) are teaming up for their 11-city stand-up tour called YQY (aka Yaaas Queen Yaaas). This is a once-in-a-lifetime chance to see your favorite broad and dope queens together bringing the funny and headlining across America this fall. So get your tickets now to avoid feeling fomo.gov. You don't want that. See you at the show! Bye Q Bye!