Ilya Yakushev Masterclass

press release:

On November 11 at 4:00 pm, Ilya Yakushev will teach a masterclass at Farley’s House of Pianos. Yakushev will instruct three very fine artists, all of whom are on the piano faculty at Farley's House of Pianos. This is a free event that the public is invited to observe.

The program will include:

- Stravinsky's Piano Sonata (1924) - First movement

- Performed by Jason Kutz

- Beethoven's Sonata in E Major, op. 109 "Andante molto cantabile ed espressivo"

- Performed by Kangwoo Jin

Ravel's Miroirs - Third movement "Une barque sur l'ocean"

- Performed by Jonathan Thornton

A native of Saint Petersburg, Russia, Ilya Yakushev has performed in various major venues worldwide, including Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall and Sejong Performing Arts Center in Seoul, Korea. He has played with orchestras such as the BBC Concert Orchestra, the Boston Symphony Orchestra, and the Rochester Philharmonic. His performances as part of the San Francisco Symphony's 2007 Prokofiev Festival were included in the top ten classical music events of the year by the San Francisco Chronicle.

Yakushev attended the Rimsky-Korsakov College of Music in Saint Petersburg and the Mannes College of Music in New York City, where he studied with legendary pianist Vladimir Feltsman. Since 2002, Yakushev has served as Executive Director of the International Keyboard Institute and Festival at the Mannes College in New York City.

Yakushev's concert at Farley's will take place Sunday, November 12, 2017, 4:00 pm.