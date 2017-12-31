Imaginary Watermelon, Bone Holler

press release: Join us early at the Mead Hall on New Year’s Eve for a rollicking celebration with some of our favorite local musicians, and as always we’ll have things wrapped up with plenty of time to crash early or continue the party elsewhere.

Imaginary Watermelon is a heart-pumping alternative folk-rock band based in Madison, WI. It is comprised of stellar musicians plucked from some of Madison’s favorite bands; a 4-piece with collectively decades of experience in the fine Art of rockitude. They recently received 6 nominations at the 2017 Madison Area Music Association Awards, taking home the award for Best New Artist

Bone Holler is fronted by the gut-bucket swampabilly stomp of Ellie Erickson on mandolin and guitar, the abstruse post-Americana of Daniel Mortensen, and the inestimable Iris Hutchings (The Getaway Drivers), who’s hauntingly beautiful vocals have for millennia lured men to watery graves.