Imagine Madison Community Meeting

press release: Phase 3 of Imagine Madison will focus on prioritization. We’ll be asking for your input about which Strategies are the most important. We’ll also ask for your feedback as to where we should accommodate the additional 40,000 housing units that Madison is anticipated to add between now and 2040.

We hope you can join us at one of the meetings below:

October 23 at Village on Park (2300 S Park St)

October 24 at Lussier Community Education Center (55 S Gammon Rd)

October 25 at Goodman Community Center (149 Waubesa Street)

All meetings are from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM (open house from 6:00 – 6:30; presentation and group activities from 6:30 – 8:00). Refreshments and childcare will be provided. Spanish and Hmong interpreters will be at each meeting.