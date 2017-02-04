press release: Saturday, February 4, 9 AM - 7PM, Circle Sanctuary Nature Preserve, 5354 Meadowvale Rd, Barneveld
Warm up the cold of winter by celebrating this Celtic Fire Festival with community and the divine! Join the Circle Sanctuary Community for a day of connecting with aspects of the goddess Brigid, through breadmaking, meditation, and more! All are welcome, including families, groups, and all those with and without a practice that includes Brigid or sister deities.
Have questions? Email: Circle@CircleSanctuary.org
Adults: $20 in advance before February 2, or $25 at the door
Youth (5 - 17): $5 in advance before February 2, or $5 at the door
Children under 5 are FREE
Info
Circle Sanctuary, Barneveld 5354 Meadowvale Rd. , Barneveld, Wisconsin 53507 View Map