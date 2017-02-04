Imbolc

Circle Sanctuary, Barneveld 5354 Meadowvale Rd. , Barneveld, Wisconsin 53507

press release: Saturday, February 4, 9 AM - 7PM, Circle Sanctuary Nature Preserve, 5354 Meadowvale Rd, Barneveld

Warm up the cold of winter by celebrating this Celtic Fire Festival with community and the divine!  Join the Circle Sanctuary Community for a day of connecting with aspects of the goddess Brigid, through breadmaking, meditation, and more!  All are welcome, including families, groups, and all those with and without a practice that includes Brigid or sister deities.  

Have questions? Email: Circle@CircleSanctuary.org

Adults: $20 in advance before February 2, or $25 at the door

Youth (5 - 17): $5 in advance before February 2, or $5 at the door

Children under 5 are FREE

Circle Sanctuary, Barneveld 5354 Meadowvale Rd. , Barneveld, Wisconsin 53507

Special Events

608-924-2216

