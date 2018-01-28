Immaculate Heart of Mary School Open House

to Google Calendar - Immaculate Heart of Mary School Open House - 2018-01-28 11:15:00 Yahoo Calendar - Immaculate Heart of Mary School Open House - 2018-01-28 11:15:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Immaculate Heart of Mary School Open House - 2018-01-28 11:15:00 iCalendar - Immaculate Heart of Mary School Open House - 2018-01-28 11:15:00

Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish, Monona 5101 Schofield St. , Monona, Wisconsin 53716

press release: Please join us for Immaculate Heart of Mary (IHM) Preschool-8th Grade Open House. Meet faculty, staff, parents, and students, as they share information on academics, extracurricular activities, faith formation, personal experiences, and MORE!

Sunday, January 28, 2018, 11:15am to 1:30pm, 4913 Schofield St. Monona

Enjoy free kids games, face painting and bouncy houses. Bring your friends for a fun afternoon and the chance to learn more about our wonderful school! http://www.ihmcatholicschool.org/

Info
Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish, Monona 5101 Schofield St. , Monona, Wisconsin 53716 View Map
Kids & Family
608-222-8831
to Google Calendar - Immaculate Heart of Mary School Open House - 2018-01-28 11:15:00 Yahoo Calendar - Immaculate Heart of Mary School Open House - 2018-01-28 11:15:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Immaculate Heart of Mary School Open House - 2018-01-28 11:15:00 iCalendar - Immaculate Heart of Mary School Open House - 2018-01-28 11:15:00