Improving Your Sales Through Social Selling

SMALL BIZ: Improve your networking skills, see sales results, and grow your business dream with the help of social selling! Social selling aims to cultivate one-on-one relationships by engaging in the conversation and nurturing your network. Join Cathy Yerges, LinkedIn Expert and Founder of BG3 LLC, as she discusses how to discover and improve your Social Selling Index through LinkedIn. You’ll discover your current social selling score, and leave with a set of specific actions you can take to improve your networking and sales results.