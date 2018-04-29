The Improvisor’s Workbench
Arts + Literature Laboratory 2021 Winnebago St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
press release: ALL has partnered with Anders Svanoe, to host a Sunday afternoon jazz series by local cats starting in February, on the fourth Sunday every month/suggested donation $5, 3-5pm.
SUNDAY NEW MUSIC SERIES
FEB 25 - Anders Svanoe Double Trio [live recording session]
MAR 25 - Louka Patenaude/John Christensen Duo
APR 29 - The Improvisor’s Workbench: Mark Siegenthaler, Bradley Townsend, Michael Brenneis
MAY 27 -John Christensen/Matt Blair Duo
