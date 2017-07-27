press release: Workshop Stage, a new Madison-based performing arts company, announces its inaugural production, a staged reading of Madison playwright Karen Saari’s In a Clearing. A winner of the 2015 Wisconsin Wrights New Play Festival and a finalist for the 2017 ATHE Award for Excellence in playwriting, Saari’s play about a recovering alcoholic in a small Northern Wisconsin town most recently was awarded a PlayLab reading at the 2017 Last Frontier Theatre Conference.

“One of the primary goals of Workshop Stage is to bring new stories and perspectives to the stage. In a Clearing fits that goal perfectly. We simply do not hear the voices in this play on stage often enough. I’m excited for Madison audiences to see and experience this fine play.” says Workshop Stage founder David Pausch.

In a Clearing tells the story of Mark, a newly recovering alcoholic living in his hometown of Carp Lake, Wisconsin. As Mark copes with a life of sobriety, he begins having flashbacks to an event that threaten the life he is trying to rebuild. The production is directed by David Pausch and features Madison-based actors Casem AbuLughod, Autumn Shiley, Jamie England and Jess Schuknecht.

The reading will take place at 7:30 p.m. on July 27 and 28, 2017 at the Diane Ballweg Theatre on the Edgewood College campus. Admission is free, but a $10 donation is suggested to offset production costs. In a Clearing is produced in cooperation with the Edgewood College theatre department. Workshop Stage was founded in 2017 by former Bricks Theatre co-founder David Pausch. The company’s mission is to develop and present theatrical work by new and emerging artists.