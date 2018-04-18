In Conversation with Revel Sims

press release: Dr. Revel Sims joined the University of Wisconsin-Madison as an assistant professor in Planning and Landscape Architecture (PLA) and the Chican@ and Latin@ Studies Program (CLS) in September 2016. His research focuses on the intersection of housing and urbanization through the concept of ‘eviction-based displacement.’ Collectively, this includes empirical research on eviction patterns in Los Angeles, and Orange (CA) and Dane (WI) counties as well as theoretical contributions regarding problems that arise around claims to urban land and the production of everyday urban space. Dr. Sims argues that while everyday displacement can form a major part of the urban experience in ways that bring together racialization projects and financial restructuring, urban displacement generally remains under-analyzed within urban theory, research, and policy.

