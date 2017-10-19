In Search of America

press release: Traveling from California to New Hampshire, and parts in between, a man asks people about the major issues of the day, offering an intimate portrait of America ahead of the historic 2016 presidential election. This feature-length documentary is an official selection of the Oneota, Twin Cities Film Fest and River’s Edge International Film festivals.

Filmmaker Marc Kornblatt will lead a Q&A after the film.

Registration is appreciated for this event. Register online here or by email at info@midlibrary.org