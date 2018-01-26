press release: Fri Jan 26 FILMS by CHARLES JOHANNSEN & Friends

An evening of short videos by regional artists and filmmakers, including the first public showing of a new film:

Premier showing of short film “In the World of Visible Things” (2018, 21:30 min.) by Dada-loco film crew. A narrative fiction film featuring Jefferson and Dodge County natives Chuck Johannsen, Dal Lazlo, Mike Frost, Bob Oestreicher, Bill Sweeney and the Mitchell twins (Marvin and Merle), among others.

The program will also include two Dada-loco works featuring Fort Atkinson bluesman, Paul Filipowicz – a 5:30 music video, “Chinatown” and a 31 min. piece, “Cerulean Blue”, with Paul acting a dual role. Paul will most likely attend the screening.

In addition, you’ll see “Dal Lazlo’s Crimeland” (2015), in which a crackpot social critic examines the artwork of Dal Lazlo, “Mama Coca” (1 min. – the origin myth of the coca plant, presented as a public service announcement), and “2 Works, 30 Years Apart” – Walk Into Hellwas filmed in June, 1975 and the sequel, Purgatorio in June, 2005, ten miles apart (Hubbleton and Reeseville) by the same two filmmakers, with the same two actors, and the same two composers contributing to the soundtrack.

If time permits, we’ll also screen Bill and Art (with epilogue), an art therapy documentary about Watertown native, Bill Sweeney. Paralyzed in an auto accident, Bill eventually turned out remarkable photoshop work, inserting his own image in masterworks of classical European art.