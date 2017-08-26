iNaturalist
Hoyt Park 3902 Regent St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53705
press release: This introduction to the iNaturalist smart phone app will begin with a basic overview of the app and website, including a demonstration on how to post observations. We will then have a mini BioBlitz, where we document and identify as much biodiversity in the park as we can. If interested contact Erick Fruehling for a "getting started" handout. Go to inaturalist.org for more info on the iNaturalist community.
