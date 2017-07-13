Independent Living Volunteer Open House

press release: Evening Meals on Wheels Volunteer Open House

Looking for a fun way to give back to the community as an individual or with a group? Consider delivering meals to older and disabled adults living in the Madison area.

Evening Meals on Wheels is hosting an Open House for prospective volunteers to learn more on Thursday, July 13th from 3:00pm to 5:00pm at The Gardens Retirement Community, 602 North Segoe Road in Madison. Anyone interested is invited to join us for refreshments and snacks. The Volunteer Services Coordinator will be onsite to provide training and to answer questions about Evening Meals on Wheels as well as other volunteer opportunities with Independent Living, Inc..

Volunteers may either commit to delivering meals once a week or every other week. Substitute volunteers are also needed to deliver routes as they become available. Volunteers deliver meals between 4:30pm and 6:00pm and are matched with routes in an area that is most convenient to them. It is possible to gather a group of friends, coworkers, or family members to adopt-a-route.

RSVP is recommended, but not required. For additional information, you can contact Addie at 608-268-9641 or visit our website.