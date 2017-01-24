Independent Living Volunteers

press release: Make a difference in your community with something as simple as a little time and your car. Be a part of a great group of volunteers who deliver Evening Meals on Wheels!

By delivering a fresh-made, hot meal later in the day, volunteers are helping seniors, adults with disabilities and others who are shut-ins. It is more than a delivery service. In some cases, the volunteer may be the only person a shut-in sees all day. A smile and a couple of minutes to chat help alleviate loneliness and isolation. Plus, those few minutes of contact serve as a security check, important to the client’s well being.

The meal delivery process is simple. After packaging, the meals are sent to distribution sites where volunteers pick them up and make deliveries late in the afternoon, at the end of a workday. It may take one to two hours, from pick up to final delivery. Volunteers choose distribution sites that work best for them, and how often they want to make deliveries. There also are “Adopt A Route” options for groups of volunteers, such as work teams, clubs, neighborhoods, families and others.

Training is provided. The Evening Meals on Wheels program, which is nationally accredited, is the only evening program in Dane County. It is managed by Independent Living, Inc., a local nonprofit organization.

A car and a little time can make a tremendous difference. Help elders in this community take care of themselves. Contact Volunteer Services at Independent Living today at608-268-9641 direct or volunteer@independentlivinginc .org.