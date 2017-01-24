Independent Living Volunteers

Google Calendar - Independent Living Volunteers - 2017-01-24 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Independent Living Volunteers - 2017-01-24 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Independent Living Volunteers - 2017-01-24 00:00:00 iCalendar - Independent Living Volunteers - 2017-01-24 00:00:00

Independent Living Inc. 2970 Chapel Valley Rd., Suite 203 , Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53711

press release:  Make a difference in your community with something as simple as a little time and your car.  Be a part of a great group of volunteers who deliver Evening Meals on Wheels!

By delivering a fresh-made, hot meal later in the day, volunteers are helping seniors, adults with disabilities and others who are shut-ins.  It is more than a delivery service. In some cases, the volunteer may be the only person a shut-in sees all day.  A smile and a couple of minutes to chat help alleviate loneliness and isolation. Plus, those few minutes of contact serve as a security check, important to the client’s well being. 

The meal delivery process is simple. After packaging, the meals are sent to distribution sites where volunteers pick them up and make deliveries late in the afternoon, at the end of a workday. It may take one to two hours, from pick up to final delivery.  Volunteers choose distribution sites that work best for them, and how often they want to make deliveries. There also are “Adopt A Route” options for groups of volunteers, such as work teams, clubs, neighborhoods, families and others. 

Training is provided. The Evening Meals on Wheels program, which is nationally accredited, is the only evening program in Dane County.  It is managed by Independent Living, Inc., a local nonprofit organization.

A car and a little time can make a tremendous difference. Help elders in this community take care of themselves. Contact Volunteer Services at Independent Living today at608-268-9641 direct or volunteer@independentlivinginc.org

Info

Independent Living Inc. 2970 Chapel Valley Rd., Suite 203 , Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53711 View Map

Volunteer

Visit Event Website

608-268-9641

Google Calendar - Independent Living Volunteers - 2017-01-24 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Independent Living Volunteers - 2017-01-24 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Independent Living Volunteers - 2017-01-24 00:00:00 iCalendar - Independent Living Volunteers - 2017-01-24 00:00:00 Google Calendar - Independent Living Volunteers - 2017-01-25 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Independent Living Volunteers - 2017-01-25 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Independent Living Volunteers - 2017-01-25 00:00:00 iCalendar - Independent Living Volunteers - 2017-01-25 00:00:00 Google Calendar - Independent Living Volunteers - 2017-01-26 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Independent Living Volunteers - 2017-01-26 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Independent Living Volunteers - 2017-01-26 00:00:00 iCalendar - Independent Living Volunteers - 2017-01-26 00:00:00 Google Calendar - Independent Living Volunteers - 2017-01-27 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Independent Living Volunteers - 2017-01-27 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Independent Living Volunteers - 2017-01-27 00:00:00 iCalendar - Independent Living Volunteers - 2017-01-27 00:00:00 Google Calendar - Independent Living Volunteers - 2017-01-28 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Independent Living Volunteers - 2017-01-28 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Independent Living Volunteers - 2017-01-28 00:00:00 iCalendar - Independent Living Volunteers - 2017-01-28 00:00:00

Isthmus Book of Love
Print

Tuesday

January 24, 2017

Wednesday

January 25, 2017

Thursday

January 26, 2017

Friday

January 27, 2017

Saturday

January 28, 2017

Sunday

January 29, 2017

Monday

January 30, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

What to Do
Picks Playlist Header

LogosForSite.indd
* indicates required

  • What's happening this weekend

  • Bringing you the fun around town

  • A celebration of great beer