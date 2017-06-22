Independents Week Kick-off

press release: In conjunction with the American Independent Business Alliance (AMIBA), Dane Buy Local members are encouraging the public to “go local” and declare June 22 – July 4, 2018 Independents Week. "Local businesses strengthen the local economy and enhance the high quality of life in south central Wisconsin,” stated Dane Buy Local Executive Director Colin Murray. “Independents Week is an opportunity to celebrate locally owned businesses in Madison, Dane County and South Central Wisconsin.”

“It’s a time to reflect on the importance of economic democracy and community self-determination by celebrating our nation’s locally-owned, independent businesses,” affirmed AMIBA director Jennifer Rockne.

“As Dane Buy Local joins other buy-local alliances and partner organizations across the country — thousands of independent business owners and citizens participating in Independents Week—we celebrate great independent businesses, large and small who exemplify the depth, diversity, and economic impact of the business community in south central Wisconsin,” said Colin Murray.

“We have much to celebrate. Our friends and neighbors embody the spirit of entrepreneurship and individuality. We value their uniqueness and character, as well as their ability to give back in our communities with time, talents, goods, and services to help fulfill community needs,” said Amy Johnson, president of Dane Buy Local.

Members of the press and public are invited to an Independents Week press conference to kick off the Independents Week campaign on Friday, June 22, 11:30 a.m., at Monroe Street Framing, 1901 Monroe St, Madison. Parking is available behind the building. Featured speakers include County Executive Joe Parisi. Other business people will be on hand for interview including Heartland Credit Union, Monroe Street Framing, and others. Following the Press Conference, plan to join County Executive Parisi in a neighborhood walk on Monroe St. He will be visiting three business and encouraging the public to support the Monroe St businesses during the road construction. This could be a good photo opportunity for the media.

In addition, the public is invited to a Dane Buy Local Independents Week Business Expo. More than 60 locally-owned, independent businesses will be exhibiting on Tuesday, June 26, at The Village on Park - 2300 Park St, 4:00 – 7:00 p.m.

“The expo will provide an opportunity to learn about the many businesses in our area that help sustain an economic climate full of diversity and individual choice,” said Colin Murray. “I invite the community to add its support by coming to the expo during Independents Week.”

Independents Week is presented by Heartland Credit Union—proud of its 80 plus years history in the community. Additional support is being provided by the Evjue Foundation, charitable arm of The Capital Times, and the Madison Gas & Electric Foundation.

Dane Buy Local is affiliated with the American Independent Business Alliance (AMIBA) and is part of a growing national movement of communities rallying to support their independent businesses and ensuring the opportunity to operate an independent business endures. Dane Buy Local creates a sustainable, vital local economy through education, collaboration, and promotion, as a non-profit member organization.