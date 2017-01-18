Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom

press release:

USA | 1984 | 35mm | 118 min.

Director: Steven Spielberg

Cast: Harrison Ford, Kate Capshaw, Ke Huy Quan

Indy (Ford) is recruited to infiltrate an ancient, evil cult that has kidnapped and enslaved all of the children from a small village in India. This follow-up to Raiders of the Lost Ark adds a great deal more humor and even a musical number to its continuing tribute to classic Saturday matinee adventure films and serials, but it’s the brilliant action sequences, including a rollicking mine car chase, that makes this memorable and a must see on the big screen. This 35mm stereo print that will be shown provides a fine showcase for one of the very best scores of John Williams, who builds on the familiar Raiders march with a whole new set of themes and leitmotifs.

Sunday Cinematheque at the Chazen: Music by John Williams: In a career spanning over six decades, John Williams has established himself as the best-known movie music composer of all time. Our Sunday afternoon series for February-May takes us from Williams’ jazzy origins in '60s comedies and capers to his iconic orchestral scores for some of the biggest blockbusters from the '70s onward, including several key pairings with Williams’ most celebrated collaborator, director Steven Spielberg.

All Cinematheque screenings are free and open to the public.