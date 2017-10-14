Indonesian Festival

press release:

October Events : Sat. &Sun., Oct. 14 &15 :

Sat., 1:00 pm: Indonesian Culture, presented by Marion Nelson

Sun., 12:00-2:00 pm: Indonesian Food, Catered by Bandung Restaurant in Madison

Sun., 2:00 pm: Indonesian Dancers Perform

Global View is located just 15 minutes from Spring Green, off County Road C, at 6593 Clyde Road.

608.583.5311 globalv@mhtc.net