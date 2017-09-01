press release: Relax. Unwind.

Indulge!

Chill music, amazing art, delicious food and drinks await to engage your senses. An evening specifically designed to put you at ease. Leave your stresses at the door and let us entertain you. New friends are waiting to meet you! with your host:

Diva D

Liquid DNB/Deep, dark DNB/Chill Jungle Honeypot Crew / Throwback Family / The Audio Vandals Madison, WI Soundcloud.com/diva-d facebook.com/dj.diva.d

Featuring

Hue Jazz

DnB

Coolpery Entertainment / Slumber Party Live Appleton

https://www.facebook.com/pg/ HueJazzDNB/ https://soundcloud.com/hue- jazz https://soundcloud.com/hue- jazz https://twitter.com/HueJazzDNB https://www.instagram.com/hue. jazz

That's 3 hours of chill-ish DNB/Jungle - start your night off with us and get your broken beat fix!

Beautiful art deco provided by: Reanna Sandhu & Ashley Angel Sparkles

See you there! :D