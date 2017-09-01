Indulge
Bandung 600 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: Relax. Unwind.
Indulge!
Chill music, amazing art, delicious food and drinks await to engage your senses. An evening specifically designed to put you at ease. Leave your stresses at the door and let us entertain you. New friends are waiting to meet you! with your host:
Diva D
Liquid DNB/Deep, dark DNB/Chill Jungle Honeypot Crew / Throwback Family / The Audio Vandals Madison, WI Soundcloud.com/diva-d facebook.com/dj.diva.d
Featuring
Hue Jazz
DnB
Coolpery Entertainment / Slumber Party Live Appleton
That's 3 hours of chill-ish DNB/Jungle - start your night off with us and get your broken beat fix!
Beautiful art deco provided by: Reanna Sandhu & Ashley Angel Sparkles
See you there! :D