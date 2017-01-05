press release:

USA | 1953 | DCP | 83 min.

Director: Roy Ward Baker;Cast: Robert Ryan, Rhonda Fleming, William Lundigan

An ordinary vacation trip turns into a desperate game of survival. Left to fend for himself in the desert, millionaire Carson (a tour-de-force for Ryan, channelling Howard Hughes) vows to enact revenge on those that left him there…if he can ever make it out alive. The first 3-D film from 20th Century Fox is a taut tale of suspense that joins the ranks of the very best survival films.

Cinematheque in 3-D!

From January 26-29, we are literally in your face with the launch of our calendar: thanks to temporarily installed equipment we will present the first digital 3-D screenings in the Cinematheque’s history. Comin’ at ya will be several features and shorts from the first flourishing of stereoscopic cinema to the golden age of the early 1950s. We have also included a few highlights from 3-D’s recent resurgence that demonstrate the growing versatility of the process. 3-D glasses will be provided at each screening, and since all of our screenings are free, there will be no 3-D surcharge!