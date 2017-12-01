Ingrid Goes West

press release:

USA | 97 min | R | Blu-Ray | Dir. Matt Spicer

Fri Dec 1 | 8:30 PM

Sat Dec 2 | 5:30 PM

Sun Dec 3 | 6:00 PM

Ingrid Thorburn (Aubrey Plaza) is an unhinged social media stalker with a history of confusing “likes” for meaningful relationships. Taylor Sloane (Elizabeth Olsen) is an Instagram-famous “influencer” whose perfectly curated, boho-chic lifestyle becomes Ingrid’s latest obsession. When Ingrid moves to LA and manages to insinuate herself into the social media star’s life, their relationship quickly goes from #BFF to #WTF. (Official Site)