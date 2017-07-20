press release:

Ingrid Swanberg & W.D. Markhardt will be reading poetry and presenting artwork from their new chapbook Some Cats, a collaboration exploring the nuances of character and human inter-relationships of some of the many cats they have known, and offering up a wide range of experiences, from wonderment to affection to loss to laughter. Ruth Coelho, a sculptor working in Northern Caliornia, writes of Some Cats: “Thereʼs no screen between the reader and the poems and drawings; the work is all completely immediate, expressing pure feeling.”