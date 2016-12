Director Paul Thomas Anderson follows the misadventures of "Doc" Sportello (Joaquin Phoenix), a private investigator living in the squalid splendor of Gordita Beach, Calif., circa 1970, in this adaptation of a novel by Thomas Pynchon. Both hilarious and kind of tragic, it will leave you giggling helplessly at the exact same stuff that might have you crying once the high wears off. R, 2014.