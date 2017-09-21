Inner Realities

Madison College-Downtown Gallery 211 211 N. Carroll St., Room D011, Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release:

Inner Realities: Opens September 5 - October 13

Reception: Thursday, September 21, 4 - 6 p.m.

Reality usually implies a reflection of the world we all observe, a world where natural laws guide us toward a common perception.

The artists in this show have turned their observations inward to create works that offer a different kind of reality. These conjured inner realities display surprising imagery, where the familiar and unfamiliar magically comingle. 

Madison College-Downtown Gallery 211 211 N. Carroll St., Room D011, Madison, Wisconsin 53703
608-258-2437
