press release:

Inner Realities: Opens September 5 - October 13

Reception: Thursday, September 21, 4 - 6 p.m.

Reality usually implies a reflection of the world we all observe, a world where natural laws guide us toward a common perception.

The artists in this show have turned their observations inward to create works that offer a different kind of reality. These conjured inner realities display surprising imagery, where the familiar and unfamiliar magically comingle.