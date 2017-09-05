Inner Realities
Madison College-Downtown Gallery 211 211 N. Carroll St., Room D011, Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release:
Inner Realities: Opens September 5 - October 13
Reception: Thursday, September 21, 4 - 6 p.m.
Reality usually implies a reflection of the world we all observe, a world where natural laws guide us toward a common perception.
The artists in this show have turned their observations inward to create works that offer a different kind of reality. These conjured inner realities display surprising imagery, where the familiar and unfamiliar magically comingle.
