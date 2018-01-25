Inside the Director's Studio

School of Madison Ballet 160 Westgate Mall, Suite 1 , Madison, Wisconsin 53711

press release:

Get a sneak peek of She this Thursday, January 25, with Artistic Director W. Earle Smith and the company.

Open to the public, this free preview is an up close and personal look at the creative process as Smith rehearses the dancers.

Thursday, Jan 25, 4-5pm

Westgate Studios

