Integrated Art Group

Gallery Marzen 2345 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: Hello Interior designers, architects, artists, clients and friends! You're invited to Marzen, Integrated Art Group's  fine art showroom  for Madison Museum of Contemporary Art's Gallery night , Friday May 4, 5-9 pm. 

We're celebrating  our 10th anniversary with artists on hand, works by Brenda Baker,

Jennifer Falk Linssen, Graham Yaeger, Jodi Reeb and others. Music by Half Rose Half Nelson and nourishment by Bunky's. Hope to see you there!

Gallery Marzen 2345 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
