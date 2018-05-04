press release: Hello Interior designers, architects, artists, clients and friends! You're invited to Marzen, Integrated Art Group's fine art showroom for Madison Museum of Contemporary Art's Gallery night , Friday May 4, 5-9 pm.

We're celebrating our 10th anniversary with artists on hand, works by Brenda Baker,

Jennifer Falk Linssen, Graham Yaeger, Jodi Reeb and others. Music by Half Rose Half Nelson and nourishment by Bunky's. Hope to see you there!