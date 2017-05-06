Intemperance Collective

Zuzu Cafe 1336 Drake St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715

We're holding a benefit to raise fruit tree money for Edible Landscapes in Vilas Park, a neighborhood-led effort, on  May 6, 7-9pm, at ZuZu Cafe, 1336 Drake Street.

Intemperance Collective, sizzling hot local Balkan dance band, will perform.

There is no cover, but a $5 donation is suggested and ZuZu will donate 10% of food sales to the project.  

Zuzu Cafe 1336 Drake St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715

608-260-9898

