Zuzu Cafe 1336 Drake St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
We're holding a benefit to raise fruit tree money for Edible Landscapes in Vilas Park, a neighborhood-led effort, on May 6, 7-9pm, at ZuZu Cafe, 1336 Drake Street.
Intemperance Collective, sizzling hot local Balkan dance band, will perform.
There is no cover, but a $5 donation is suggested and ZuZu will donate 10% of food sales to the project.
