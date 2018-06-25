Intention Collage Cards
Alicia Ashman Library 733 N. High Point Rd., Madison, Wisconsin 53717
press release: What do you want more of in life? What do you crave but don't create? In this workshop we spend time focusing on those things, and then creating a card deck (made from actual playing cards) as a visual reminder to keep living with intention.
The Bubbler and the Media Lab are supported by grants from Madison Public Library Foundation and The Friends of the Madison Public Library.
Info
Alicia Ashman Library 733 N. High Point Rd., Madison, Wisconsin 53717 View Map
Special Interests