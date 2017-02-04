The Varsity Vocals International Championship of Collegiate A Cappella (ICCA) is the only international tournament that showcases the art of student a cappella singing. Featuring ten of the top groups in the Great Lakes region, the top two groups from this event will move on to perform at the 2017 ICCA Great Lakes Semifinals in March.
Participating groups include:
7Days A Cappella | University of Minnesota – Twin Cities
Northern Lights a Cappella | Northern Michigan University
Pitches and Notes | University of Wisconsin Madison
The Carthachords | Carthage College
The Enchantments | University of Minnesota – Twin Cities
The Marquette Naturals | Marquette University
The Meladies | Marquette University
Under A-Rest | University of Wisconsin Madison
Vocal U a Cappell | University of Minnesota – Twin Cities
Voices in Your Head | University of Chicago
Info
UW Memorial Union-Shannon Hall 800 Langdon St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706 View Map