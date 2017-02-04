International Championship of Collegiate A Cappella

Google Calendar - International Championship of Collegiate A Cappella - 2017-02-04 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - International Championship of Collegiate A Cappella - 2017-02-04 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - International Championship of Collegiate A Cappella - 2017-02-04 19:00:00 iCalendar - International Championship of Collegiate A Cappella - 2017-02-04 19:00:00

UW Memorial Union-Shannon Hall 800 Langdon St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706

The Varsity Vocals International Championship of Collegiate A Cappella (ICCA) is the only international tournament that showcases the art of student a cappella singing. Featuring ten of the top groups in the Great Lakes region, the top two groups from this event will move on to perform at the 2017 ICCA Great Lakes Semifinals in March.

Participating groups include:

7Days A Cappella | University of Minnesota – Twin Cities

Northern Lights a Cappella | Northern Michigan University

Pitches and Notes | University of Wisconsin Madison

The Carthachords | Carthage College

The Enchantments | University of Minnesota – Twin Cities

The Marquette Naturals | Marquette University

The Meladies | Marquette University

Under A-Rest | University of Wisconsin Madison

Vocal U a Cappell | University of Minnesota – Twin Cities

Voices in Your Head | University of Chicago

Info

UW Memorial Union-Shannon Hall 800 Langdon St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706 View Map

Music

Visit Event Website

608-265-2787

Google Calendar - International Championship of Collegiate A Cappella - 2017-02-04 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - International Championship of Collegiate A Cappella - 2017-02-04 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - International Championship of Collegiate A Cappella - 2017-02-04 19:00:00 iCalendar - International Championship of Collegiate A Cappella - 2017-02-04 19:00:00

Isthmus Book of Love
Print

Thursday

January 26, 2017

Friday

January 27, 2017

Saturday

January 28, 2017

Sunday

January 29, 2017

Monday

January 30, 2017

Tuesday

January 31, 2017

Wednesday

February 1, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

What to Do
Picks Playlist Header

LogosForSite.indd
* indicates required

  • What's happening this weekend

  • Bringing you the fun around town

  • A celebration of great beer