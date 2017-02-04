The Varsity Vocals International Championship of Collegiate A Cappella (ICCA) is the only international tournament that showcases the art of student a cappella singing. Featuring ten of the top groups in the Great Lakes region, the top two groups from this event will move on to perform at the 2017 ICCA Great Lakes Semifinals in March.

Participating groups include:

7Days A Cappella | University of Minnesota – Twin Cities

Northern Lights a Cappella | Northern Michigan University

Pitches and Notes | University of Wisconsin Madison

The Carthachords | Carthage College

The Enchantments | University of Minnesota – Twin Cities

The Marquette Naturals | Marquette University

The Meladies | Marquette University

Under A-Rest | University of Wisconsin Madison

Vocal U a Cappell | University of Minnesota – Twin Cities

Voices in Your Head | University of Chicago