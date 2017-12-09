press release: Featured Photographers at the PhotoMidwest Studio for December 2017 and January 2018, are seven members who received recognition from the 10th Annual International Color Awards, announced earlier this year.

Members exhibiting are: Jim Meldrum, Carolyn Knorr, Kurt Westbrook, Michael Knapstein, Jennifer Bucheit, Diane Kravetz and Ann Thering; in the categories of Americana, Architecture, Abstract, Wildlife, People, Still Life, Nature, Silhouette and Fine Art.

From the ICA: Celebrating its 11th year, International Color Awards is the leading international award honoring color photography. A global platform and channel for ( professional and amateur) photographers to show their work to important key industry tastemakers.

A reception is scheduled for December 7th, from 7 pm to 9pm, at the PhotoMidwest Studio, 700 Rayovac Dr., Suite 212, ph. 608-630-9797, PhotoMidwest.org.

Saturday gallery hours are from noon to 4pm on 12/9, 16, and 23.

Saturdays in January, 2018, are 1/6, 13, and 20.