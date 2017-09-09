International Night

Date: Saturday Sept 9th

Time: 5:00 to 7:30pm

Place: CMC Fitchburg - 5256 Verona Rd, Fitchburg, WI 53711

Cost: Freewill donation

Description:

The Catholic Multicultural Center invites you to “International Night”, a fundraiser and community event. Join us for an evening packed with multicultural fun: music and dance performances from around the world, delicious cuisine from a variety of countries, and arts and crafts for all ages including Papel Picado and Chinese Lanterns. All are welcome at this family-friendly event. Admission is a free-will donation of any amount to support the social service programs of the CMC.

Contact information: 608-441-1180; Laura@cmcmadison.org; https://cmcmadison.org/2017- international-night/