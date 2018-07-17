Interpreting the Scores, Making Dances

press release: Artist-in-Residence Liz Sexe will be dancing the scores/instructions you have left behind. Stop by and join in dance/interpretation with her!

Liz Sexe is a dance educator, performer and choreographer/artistic director of Liz Sexe Dance Company, established in 2014. In her processes, tasks inspire poetic movement, game theory finds logical, yet often unexpected phrasing, and athletic dancing is paired with deep intentionality. She also performs both regionally and nationally with Li Chiao-Ping Dance Company, Marlene Skog and Dancers and works with many local choreographers curating work.