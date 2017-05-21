Intersections: Writing Where You’re From

press release: MAY 21, 1:00PM, ARTS & LITERATURE LABORATORY (2021 WINNEBAGO), A.L.L. presents “Intersections: Writing Where You’re From” a reading featuring Derrick Austin, Rebecca Dunham, Agate Nesaule, Alexandria Delcourt, Jennifer Morales, Robin Smith Chapman, Erin Ruzicka Trondson, & Roberta Hill.

Arts + Literature Laboratory 2021 Winnebago St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704 View Map

