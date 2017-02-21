Interspecies Resistance and Re-Existence in Hispanic Agricultures Facing Genetically Engineered Crops

Please join us for the LACIS Lunchtime Lecture

Presented by Kata Beilin and Sainath Suryanarayanan

Based on multidisciplinary archives as well as field research and interviews, this project focuses on the intertwined nature of the movements of resistance by people and plants struggling against genetically engineered (GE) monocultures in the Hispanic World (Argentina, Paraguay, Mexico), that we provocatively conceptualize as interspecies resistance. Roundup Ready (RR)-soy is genetically engineered to be resistant to the herbicide Roundup that is intended to eliminate all unwanted plants except for the main crop. In response to the repeated applications of Roundup, however, weeds of which the most aggressive has been Palmer Amaranth, evolved resistance to the herbicide. We explore how due to this "biological" resistance of weeds, human anti-RR-soy activism picked up and how both kinds of resistance interplay. Exploring human entanglements with RR-soy and the resistant super weeds, (in particular amaranth that has also eatable varieties), we follow Anna Tsing in asking how different plants mediate particular social arrangements. Moved by on-the-ground realities and inspired by the provocative statement of Donna Haraway (1991) that "knowledge is always better from below," we contrast discourses of agribusiness, mediated by satellite technology, with the view from below, where other senses join sight, focusing on the struggle for survival of fumigated humans and weeds. As we move from resistance to re-existence, which according to Walter Mignolo, are decolonizing discourses and practices, we observe a similar set of alliances between humans and plants constructing alternative AgriCultures.

Kata Beilin is a Professor in the Department of Spanish and Portuguese and a Faculty Affiliate at Lacis, Global Studies, European Studies and the Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies at the University of Wisconsin, Madison.

Sainath Suryanarayanan is Assistant Scientist for the transdisciplinary study of biomedical research at the Population Health Institute, a Faculty Affiliate of the Center for Culture History & Environment (CHE) at the Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies, and a member of the Holtz Center for Science & Technology Studies at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Coffee & light snacks will be provided

Free & open to the public