The Promega Summer Art Showcase presents ‘Intertwined’ featuring the work of four Wisconsin artists who help us discover that what we create makes us who we are.

The restless traveler and the down-to-earth settler share a common motive. Each is on a journey to find who they are. But whether chasing the horizon or the American dream, it’s important to recognize: we don’t just find ourselves; we create ourselves.

• Kristen Bartel calls into question the contradictions of the “American Dream” and the impact of that dream on our natural resources. She combines traditional print techniques with drawing, photography and digital media. Bartel is a Racine Art Museum Fellow and Assistant Professor of Printmaking and Digital Imaging at University of Wisconsin-Parkside.

• Nirmal Raja is an interdisciplinary artist living and working in Milwaukee, WI. She draws connections between the different places she has lived and between language and mark making in her interactive installations. Born in India, Raja received a Bachelor’s of Arts in English Literature in India, a diploma in Graphic Design from the Moore College of Art and Design in Philadelphia and a Bachelor’s of Fine Arts in Painting at the Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design. She received her Master of Fine Arts degree in painting and drawing at the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee.

• South Korea-born Yeonhee Cheong creates hand drawings of political images on textiles and wallpapers that are a part of everyday surroundings, and through this process, bridges the gaps between commercial design and fine art. Cheong earned degrees in Fashion Design and Political Science from Seoul National University and New York before moving to Wisconsin, where she has earned an M.F.A. degree in Design Studies at University of Wisconsin-Madison..

• Rina Yoon’s meditative process connects the body with the earth, describing the body as a seed that contains everything it needs to meet its potential, while also depending on the soil it is planted in to grow. Yoon is a Professor of Art at the Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design where she has been teaching printmaking since 1999.

A symposium will be held with the artists on Tuesday, June 13, 2017 from 3:30 to 4:30 pm. The Summer Art Showcase opening reception will follow from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm at the Promega BioPharmaceutical Technology Center, 5445 E Cheryl Parkway in Madison, and will include a woodworking artist Martha Downs giving live demonstrations of her craft. A group of artists will also be giving a large-scale woodblock printing demonstration, from noon to 6 pm, using a steamroller in the BTC parking lot.

The Summer Art Showcase runs from Tuesday, June 13, 2017, through August 31, 2017. The exhibit is open Monday through Friday from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm. This exhibit is made possible through support from Promega Corporation, is curated by Jenie Gao and produced by Daniel Swadener.

For more information about the Summer Art Showcase visit www.promega-artshow.com. For future art show announcements, submit your name and email address to artshow@promega.com.