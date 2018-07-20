Interviews with Monster Girls

press release: Tetsuo Takahashi is a teacher working at Shibasaki High School and specializing in the physiological studies of demi-humans. His students include Hikari Takanashi, a vampire and lover of tomato juice; Kyōko Machi, a dullahan; and Yuki Kusakabe, a yuki-onna. The school also employs math teacher Sakie Satō, a succubus.

The Hawthorne Anime Club was created to give teens and adults a place to gather, watch, and talk about Japanese animation. Each meeting will include screenings of everything from classic titles to new releases. Films are shown in Japanese with English subtitles.

Refreshments served at each meeting. Call ahead to reserve your spot! People under age 16 who are interested in attending are required to have a parent present or to have a signed parental permission slip.