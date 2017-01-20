Intimacy and Sexual Health

Gilda's Club, Middleton 7907 UW Health Ct. , Middleton, Wisconsin 53562

press release: A Conversation for Women with Cancer

If you are a woman diagnosed with cancer who has concerns about intimacy and sex, you are not alone. Please join us for this powerful presentation.

 TOPICS WILL INCLUDE:

• Why is sex painful? Is there any way to make it comfortable again?

• I don’t feel a desire for sex anymore – what can I do to increase my interest?

• Where can I go for help with intimacy concerns?

• How can I start a conversation with my partner or health care provider about my concerns?

February 2, 2017, 6-7:30 p.m.,  Gilda’s Club, 7907 UW Health Court, Middleton, WI 53562

