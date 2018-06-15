press release: The Watertown Players will present the Watertown Players Youth Theater production of “Into the Woods, Jr.” this weekend, June 15, 16, and 17th at the Watertown Players Theater, located in The Market, 210 S. Water Street, Watertown. Show times are 7:00 PM Friday and Saturday and 3:00 PM for the Sunday matinee. Into the Woods Jr. is presented through special arrangement with Music Theater International (MTI). All Authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI (www.MTIShows.com). The show is being underwritten in part by a generous grant from the Earl and Eugenia Quirk Foundation as part of the Watertown Players Outreach Program.

Tickets for the show are now on sale and are available at Piggly Wiggly in Watertown or online at Brownpapertickets.com. Tickets are $12.00 in advance and $16.00 at the door. Seating is limited so it is advisable to purchase tickets early to insure a seat for this sure to be unforgettable production. In addition to the show, there will be a 50/50 raffle held each night of the performances.

“Into the Woods Jr.” authors James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim take everyone's favorite storybook characters from the Brothers Grimm and bring them together for a timeless, yet relevant, piece, and a rare modern classic. The story follows a Baker and his wife, who wish to have a child; Cinderella, who wishes to attend the King's Festival; and Jack, who wishes his cow, Milky-White, would give milk. When the Baker and his wife learn that they cannot have a child because of a Witch's curse, the two set off on a journey to break the curse. Everyone's wish is granted, and we are reminded that there will be times when each of us must journey into the woods but that we must mind the future and the past.

Other upcoming productions from the Watertown Players include a special fund-raising concert by the well-known musical artist David Stoddard on July 13 and The Watertown Players Variety Show August 17-18. For more information about these and other productions call the Watertown Players information line, (920) 306-6364, visit them online at www.watertownplayers.org, or like them on Facebook.